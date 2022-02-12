Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Increases By 200.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (QQC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.