Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Increases By 200.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQC. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,670,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000.

