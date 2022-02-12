Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Declines By 99.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 1,021,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
