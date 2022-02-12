Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Grows By 1,211.1%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 1,211.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.