Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Declines By 72.8%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TB SA Acquisition by 16.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,829,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,840,000.

TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

