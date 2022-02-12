Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases By 232.4%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TYG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 100,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000,425 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,478. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

