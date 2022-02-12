Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Drops By 64.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIO stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

