Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Decreases By 73.1%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

