Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00104220 BTC.

Shroom.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

