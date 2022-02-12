Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 201,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

