Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 201,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

