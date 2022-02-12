Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) Short Interest Down 87.6% in January

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SIER opened at $9.82 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,377,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,377,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

