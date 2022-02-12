Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $445.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

SBNY stock opened at $336.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $205.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

