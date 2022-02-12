Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $6,667,403. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.