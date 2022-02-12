Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in January

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 862,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.
Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.
About Silver Lake Resources
