Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in January

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 862,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

