SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 76.0% in January

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 54,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.