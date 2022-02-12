SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SITE Centers by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

