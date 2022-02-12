Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKY opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

