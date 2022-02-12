Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $270,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.