SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

