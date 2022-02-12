Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($23.26) and last traded at GBX 1,702 ($23.02). Approximately 387,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 743,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,690 ($22.85).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,843.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,886.71.
Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)
