Smoothy (SMTY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $488,166.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $266,464.28 and approximately $488,166.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

