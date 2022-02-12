Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

