Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.
SON stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
