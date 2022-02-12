Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). 162,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 458,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).
The company has a market cap of £61.00 million and a PE ratio of -18.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Sosandar (LON:SOS)
