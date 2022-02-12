Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 2nd

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 128.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.
Southern Copper Company Profile
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
