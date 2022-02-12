Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

SMBC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 17,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

