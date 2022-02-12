Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 28th

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 17,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $479.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

