Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

