Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.