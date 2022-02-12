SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

