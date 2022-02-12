Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) vs. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Financial Contrast

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 7.40 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41% Sparta Commercial Services -1,903.77% -2.01% 579.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions beats Sparta Commercial Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the development of an end-to-end payment processing solution for the cannabis industry. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

