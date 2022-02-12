Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1,157.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,925 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises approximately 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.41% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPB opened at $93.54 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

