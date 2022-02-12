Splinterlands 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

