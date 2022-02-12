Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 34,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

