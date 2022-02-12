Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:SII opened at C$47.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$39.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.64.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

