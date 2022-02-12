Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 321.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

