SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of SSNC traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

