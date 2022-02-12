Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Barclays increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

STAN opened at GBX 558 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 462.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

