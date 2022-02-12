Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Barclays increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

STAN opened at GBX 558 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 462.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

