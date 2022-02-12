Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie Purchases 45,500 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie bought 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$815,750.66.
Shares of TSE SAM opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million and a P/E ratio of 29.38.
