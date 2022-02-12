Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie Purchases 45,500 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie bought 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$815,750.66.

Shares of TSE SAM opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million and a P/E ratio of 29.38.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

