Step Finance (STEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $812,865.22 and $2.74 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.04 or 0.06896654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,805.81 or 0.99869027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

