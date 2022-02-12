Stephen Hoge Sells 894 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Moderna by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

