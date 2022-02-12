Stephens Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $51.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.19.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

