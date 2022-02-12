STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STERIS also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

NYSE STE traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

