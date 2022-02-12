Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

SBT opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.18 million, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

