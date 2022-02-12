stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.66 or 0.06871156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.43 or 0.99967193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

