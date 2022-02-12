Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of STC opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

