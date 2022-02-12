Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the average daily volume of 620 call options.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,735 shares of company stock valued at $168,707. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 358,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

