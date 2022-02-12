StockNews.com Downgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

