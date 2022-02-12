StockNews.com Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Sell

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Curis has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.