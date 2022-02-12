StockNews.com Lowers Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Hold

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of RLGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 155,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,276. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

