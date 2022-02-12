StockNews.com Lowers Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Hold

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of RLGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 155,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,276. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
